NYC DOE providing thousands of meals to New Yorkers struggling after COVID-19 lockdown

New York City has provided tens of thousands of meals for struggling new Yorkers since the pandemic began, and the program has become a lifeline for people in need.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, New York City’s Department of Education has converted its student feeding operation to sustain all New Yorkers in need, a genuinely life-saving development for thousands of people across the city.

“We have a lot of regulars and they’re happy to see us,” said Suzanne Molina of the Department of Education’s Office of Food and Nutrition Services. “We’ve really gotten to know our community a lot more.”

The program has helped New Yorkers of all genders, creeds, and colors, many of whom found themselves unemployed when the city went into lockdown.

“Unemployment has hit me personally and some of my family members,” said Israel, a young man who worked in finance until the pandemic cost him his job. “I live with my wife. Obviously, this has been something very helpful.”

“You see a lot of people, a lot of families,” said Brad, a freelance journalist who has seen his work dry up since March. “You don’t realize how many people are using this service.”

The Department of Education is clear to praise its workers at the helm of the 400 food hubs across the city.

To date, the city has given out 38 million meals since mid-March and is also catering to different food preferences, including kosher, halal, and vegetarian options.

“Just because you’re facing hard times doesn’t mean your diet should change,” Molina said. “So we want to do whatever we can to support you in what makes you feel good.”