Diddy verdict watch: Jury reaches partial verdict in Diddy trial, deadlocked on top count | Live updates

The Brief Tuesday is the second day of jury deliberations in the Diddy trial. On Monday, jurors deliberated for over five hours without reaching a verdict. The hip-hop mogul faces three charges, with five counts. He has pleaded not guilty.



The jury returned to deliberate for a second day on Tuesday at the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

As of 4:36 p.m. the jury has reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4, and 5, but remains deadlocked on count 1, with the defense urging them to continue deliberating rather than deliver a partial verdict.

The defense is working to get the jury to keep deliberating and not take a partial verdict.

What is Count 1 Racketeering Conspiracy?

In Count One, prosecutors allege Diddy participated in a racketeering conspiracy from at least 2004 through 2024. During this time, he conspired with employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Diddy trial live updates

You can also watch our YouTube player below for real-time alerts.

11:22 a.m.: The jury wants to hear Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's testimony regarding the Intercontinental Hotel, Cannes and freak offs with Daniel Philip. The jury also wants testimony from Daniel Philip regarding Cassie Ventura. The jury will not be brought out until an agreement has been reached on all the aforementioned testimonies.

10:28 a.m.: The jury has sent another note, but the judge is waiting for all parties to return to the courtroom.

4:18 p.m. A new juror note was received.

4:21 p.m. A marshal handed an envelope to the judge’s deputy, who then told Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, to assemble his team. Agnifilo had walked into the courtroom a few minutes earlier, joined by several defense lawyers, while none of the prosecutors have returned yet.

4:26 p.m. Diddy's entire defense team is standing huddled over him as he sits in a chair at the defense table.

What happened on Monday?

Jurors deliberated for over five hours without reaching a verdict after receiving instructions on the law from the trial judge, Arun Subramanian. They are deciding whether prosecutors have proven racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges during a trial that began in early May.

When jurors first left the room to begin deliberating, Combs sat for a while slumped in his chair at the defense table before standing and turning toward three rows of spectators packed with his family and friends.

Those supporters held hands and lowered their heads in prayer, as did Combs, who was several feet from them in the well of the courtroom. After they finished, they together applauded, and so did Combs, still clapping as he turned back toward the front of the room.

Combs also showed off two books he’s reading: "The Power of Positive Thinking" by Norman Vincent Peale and "The Happiness Advantage" by Shawn Achor.

Barely an hour into deliberations, the jury foreperson sent a note to the judge, complaining that there was one juror "who we are concerned cannot follow your Honor’s instructions. May I please speak with your Honor or may you please interview him?"

The judge decided instead to send jurors a note reminding them of their duties to deliberate and obligation to follow his instructions on the law.

By day's end, the jury seemed back on track, requesting clarification about what qualifies as drug distribution, an aspect of the racketeering conspiracy charge that will help determine whether Combs can be convicted or exonerated on the count.

What was Diddy charged with? What are the accusations?

Diddy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking — relating to ex-girlfriends Cassie and "Jane" — and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly arranging to fly sex workers across state lines.

He faces three charges, with five counts. Here's a closer look:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy.

Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion.

Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.

Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking.

Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.

Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

What happened during the trial?

The trial began with a video showing Combs attacking his girlfriend Cassie, setting the stage for seven weeks of testimonies from 34 witnesses, including Cassie and another ex-girlfriend, Jane, who accused Combs of violent and abusive behavior.

Cassie Ventura is seated on the witness stand as segments of the hotel beating video are played on screen. Diddy is seated between attorneys Teny Geragos and Anna Estavao.

Cassie and Jane detailed instances of physical abuse and coercion into sexual activities, with Cassie describing "freak-offs" and Jane recounting feeling pressured due to financial dependency. Both women claimed Combs threatened to release sex videos if they didn't comply.

"Jane" continues her direct testimony

Other witnesses, including rapper Kid Cudi and former employees, testified about Combs' violent behavior and threats, with accusations ranging from sexual assault to intimidation and property damage.

Rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi arrives for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Combs' defense focused on discrediting the prosecution's witnesses, highlighting inconsistencies in their accounts and their continued interactions with Combs post-abuse. The defense did not call any witnesses and Combs chose not to testify.

Originally, prosecutors built their case around four main witnesses: Cassie, Jane, Mia and Gina. Gina was dropped from the case, though they were mentioned during the trial. The defense leveraged the absence of these testimonies to question the prosecution's narrative.