'Mia' details alleged abuse in Diddy trial, says she wasn't allowed to lock bedroom door

What we know:

Nash, a close friend of Cassie Ventura, gave detailed testimony about witnessing Diddy physically assault Cassie in her apartment years ago. He also shared private conversations in which Cassie allegedly confided in him about drug use and her discomfort with "freak offs."

Nash, who worked for Diddy from 2008 until 2018, claimed Cassie and Diddy went to hotels nearly every week.

"Mia" a former assistant to Diddy and one of the alleged victims also took the stand to describe the abuse she says she endured while working for the music mogul.

In her testimony, she recalled being unable to sleep for hours and not being allowed to leave Diddy's homes without permission.

Mia said that one night, thinking she was "off the clock" while Diddy was asleep, she tried to meet up with friends. But security soon called to tell her Diddy was sending someone to retrieve her. She said she didn’t realize she wasn’t allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, the defense has raised concerns about their limited access to Diddy at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Despite this, prosecutors say they are ahead of schedule and plan to finish the case by mid-June.

Who is ‘Mia’?

"Mia," the former personal assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs, has been allowed to testify under a pseudonym to protect her identity as she accuses the music mogul of sexual assault.

The prosecution requested additional privacy measures, and the judge ruled that no courtroom sketches of Mia could be made during the trial.

What we know:

Mia told the court she moved to New York City with hopes of breaking into the entertainment industry, inspired by her love of storytelling, film, and television.

Her first job was with fashion designer Georgina Chapman, the former wife of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

She later became a personal assistant to actor Mike Myers before being hired by Combs.

She began working for Diddy in 2009, serving not only as his assistant but also as a director at Revolt Films.

Mia worked for Diddy until 2017.

Diddy trial live updates

1:39 p.m.

Mia details sneaking to Prince party with Cassie

In her testimony, Mia claims she and Cassie snuck out of a hotel where they had been forced to stay at Diddy's request in or around 2011.

She says Diddy showed up in a bucket hat to the party and they ran and hid in the bushes. That is when Mia says Diddy began attacking her but was stopped by his security.

Diddy's personal assistant ‘Mia’ takes the stand

Diddy's former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia," told the jury that the music mogul sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion.

She also described what she called a toxic work environment, where Diddy's mood swings dictated how she was treated.

Mia claims Diddy assaulted her

Mia testified that Diddy threw objects at her, once shoved her into a wall, pushed her into a pool, and slammed her arm in a door.

She said she was often punished with verbal abuse, humiliation, and threats to her job.

Mia says she was hired at $50K

Mia said she took the job eager and excited, fully aware it would be demanding. But she did not expect to work around the clock.

Her contract promised a $50,000 base salary for a 40-hour workweek, with overtime beyond that. Still, Mia claimed she once worked five straight days without sleep.

On her first day alone, she said she was shuffled between Diddy's New Jersey home, his office, the studio, and his apartment without a single hour of rest.

Assistant says she couldn't leave without permission

According to her testimony, Mia was not allowed to leave Diddy's homes without permission.

She believed she was off the clock one night and went to meet friends while Diddy slept, only to be called by security and told the rapper was sending people to get her.

She also said she was not allowed to lock her bedroom door, while members of Diddy's security staff including Uncle Paulie, D-Roc, and Ruben had locks, deadbolts, or keypad access to their rooms.

Mia testifies about seeing Diddy assault Cassie

Mia claimed Diddy instructed her to keep tabs on Cassie.

The first time Mia said she saw Diddy physically assault Cassie was in 2009 or 2010, when she heard loud thuds and saw suitcases being thrown into the foyer of his home.

She testified that Diddy's office paid for Cassie's credit cards and living arrangements and that her cars were in his name.

When he got angry, Mia said Diddy would take Cassie's support away including her jewelry, car, or housing. Cassie would allegedly do anything to keep that from happening.

Celebrities mentioned in the Diddy trial

TMZ's Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital that some celebrities are growing concerned about potentially being called to testify as the federal sex crimes trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs continues.

"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that," Levin said.

Names mentioned so far in court include Michael B. Jordan, Usher, former President Barack Obama, Britney Spears, Bruce Willis, and Jennifer Lopez.

None of them have been accused of any wrongdoing.

Michael B. Jordan

Deonte Nash testified that he introduced Cassie Ventura to actor Michael B. Jordan.

Nash said, "He fine, she fine…" and added that Diddy’s assistant, known as "Mia," "drove it home."

According to Nash, Cassie and Diddy were broken up at the time.

What happened on Wednesday?

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Nash testified that Diddy physically abused Cassie Ventura, threatening her career and reputation with recordings of their encounters.

Nash described incidents of Diddy hitting Cassie, including grabbing her by the hair and bashing her head into a bed frame, and said he intervened multiple times.

Diddy’s lawyers requested a mistrial after learning fingerprints from Kid Cudi’s burned vehicle were destroyed by police, which an arson investigator confirmed was against protocol. LAPD officer Christopher Ignacio also testified about a suspicious black Escalade linked to Bad Boy Productions fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, Cassie reportedly gave birth to her third child with husband Alex Fine days after her testimony.

What is Diddy charged with?

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner.

Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.

The trial, which began Monday, May 12, with opening statements, is expected to last eight weeks.