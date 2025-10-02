Diddy sentencing: How to watch live coverage on Friday

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn his fate on Friday, when a judge will decide whether he is released or sent to federal prison after more than a year behind bars. His lawyers are asking for no more than 14 months, arguing he has already suffered enough, while prosecutors are expected to push for a much longer sentence. Court filings detail harsh conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, including threats from other inmates, suicide watch and food that sometimes contained maggots.



Judge Arun Subramanian will ultimately decide whether the music mogul is released from custody or transferred to a federal prison to serve a longer sentence.

Diddy faces up to 20 years in prison, though the judge could issue concurrent sentences, which would cap his time at 10 years.

What was Diddy found guilty of?

Diddy was convicted in July of two violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate prostitution.

‘Transportation to engage in prostitution charge’: What is the Mann Act?

The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Prosecutors said he arranged paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Diddy's lawyers push for no more than 14 months

Dig deeper:

His lawyers have urged Judge Subramanian to sentence him to no more than 14 months, arguing he has already endured harsh punishment. "Mr. Combs’s celebrity status in the realms of music, fashion, spirits, media, and finance has been shattered and Mr. Combs’s legacy has been destroyed," they wrote in their submission.

The defense also described Diddy’s life in custody as harrowing, citing threats from other inmates, constant suicide watch, and degrading conditions that included maggot-filled meals and no access to fresh air.

Prosecutors, however, are expected to push for a much longer sentence, pointing to what they call Diddy’s "extensive history of violence" and his efforts to minimize his conduct.

Judge Subramanian is set to issue the sentence on Oct. 3, a decision that will determine whether Diddy returns to a jail cell or steps outside a free man.