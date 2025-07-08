Hearing likely to determine Diddy’s sentencing date

The Brief A hearing on Tuesday could potentially move up the sentencing date for Sean "Diddy" Combs. Diddy was acquitted last week of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but found guilty of two federal prostitution-related offenses. The judge initially proposed an Oct. 3 sentencing date.



A hearing will be held Tuesday afternoon on potentially moving up the sentencing date for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The judge initially proposed an Oct. 3 sentencing date after Diddy was acquitted last week of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but found guilty of two federal prostitution-related offenses.

His attorneys are pushing to speed up sentencing. They argue the case is different from most Mann Act prosecutions, which usually involve minors or human trafficking. Instead, they say the conduct involved consensual adult sex. The government has agreed to work with the defense to set a schedule.

The remote conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The six-week trial featured explosive testimony from 34 witnesses, including two women: Cassie Ventura and an anonymous accuser known as "Jane," who described being coerced into dayslong "Freak-Off" parties with escorts.

Graphic hotel footage and flight records corroborated elements of their accounts. Diddy’s team rested without calling any witnesses, including Diddy himself.

Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a federal facility known for harsh conditions. Judges denied bail three separate times during the trial, including after his conviction, citing his access to wealth, threats to witnesses, and past violence. He will remain there until sentencing.