NYC Department of Education outlines protocol for handling positive coronavirus cases

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have laid out new protocols for handling any possible confirmed coronavirus cases in schools this upcoming year.

If one or more students in the same class tests positive for COVID-19, the Department of Education will close that classroom and transition everyone to remote learning.

If two or more children in the same school, but different classes, test positive the entire building will shut down for two weeks and everyone will be moved to online learning.

If at least two cases arise in the same school, but it's believed the infection occurred outside of the building, the DOD will shutter the entire school while contact tracers investigate the course of exposures. Once the probe is completed the building will reopen, while the impacted classroom will remain closed for an additional two weeks.

The plan also calls for school staffers to be tested regularly, requiring students to wear masks, daily cleaning of schools, and isolation rooms for kids who are feeling sick until they can be picked up.

All of this is part of Mayor de Blasio's 'Blended Learning' plan. It says students are in the classroom 2-3 days a week and learning from home on the others.

Parents will have the chance to opt-out of 'Blended Learning' each quarter. The deadline for the school's first quarter is August 7.

Governor Andrew Cuomo will have to sign off on the Mayor's plan. He's vowed to make a final decision by next week.