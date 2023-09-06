Suspect ID'd after woman beaten with own cane in Harlem subway station

"That video that is circulating around on social media, it’s tough to watch." — NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper

The NYPD has identified the man accused of repeatedly beating a 60-year-old woman for over two minutes with her own cane on a subway station in Harlem.

Detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Norton Blake, who reportedly has multiple prior arrests.

"We’re looking for him, and I’m pretty confident in short order he will be arrested and charged for that assault," NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said.

According to the New York Post, police spoke to both the victim and Blake when they got to the scene, but let Blake go after the two gave conflicting accounts of what happened.

Police could not confirm that, only saying the incident is still "under investigation."

The attack happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of W. 116 St. and Lenox Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is seen in the video swinging an umbrella at the woman.

When the woman used her cane to try and defend herself, Blake allegedly took it and used it against her, hitting her around 50 times for over two minutes, police said.

"The male engages in a verbal dispute with her as they’re walking up the steps. The verbal dispute becomes physical, where you see on video the male striking the female with that wooden cane dozens of times," Kemper said.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals / Harlem in stable condition.

According to the most recent police department statistics, transit crime is down 4.5% this year compared to last.