NYC crime: Woman beaten over 50 times with own cane in Harlem subway station

The NYPD is looking for the man seen in a video repeatedly beating a 60-year-old woman for over two minutes on a subway station in Harlem.

The attack happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of W. 116 St. and Lenox Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is seen in the video swinging an umbrella at the woman.

When the woman used her cane to try and defend herself, the man took it and used it against her, hitting her around 50 times for over two minutes, police said.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals / Harlem in stable condition. The man fled the station, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the attack. No arrests have yet to be made.

According to the most recent police department statistics, transit crime is down 4.5% this year compared to last.