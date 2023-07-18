NYC crime: 3 teens shot during argument in Times Square

Despite signage declaring Times Square a "gun-free zone," gunfire rang out late Monday night.

According to the NYPD, a gunman wearing dark clothing and a brown backpack shot three male teenagers just before midnight outside 5 Times Square, near Red Lobster.

Two of them, ages 15 and 18, were hit in their legs. The third, age 17, was hit in his arm, police said. All three are expected to be OK.

Authorities believe an argument preceded the shooting.

The gunman remains at large.

Earlier shooting in Bensonhurst

The Times Square shooting followed another earlier in the day in Bensonhurst that left 15-year-old Foridun Maulonou dead.

A surveillance camera captured the shooting in chilling clarity.

A hooded gunman dressed in all black suddenly pulled a gun out of his pocket, started shooting and hit the victim in his back.

The boy was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, but died from his injuries early this morning, police said.

That shooter also remains at large.

New NYPD commissioner named

The shootings came after Mayor Eric Adams introduced Edward Caban as the city’s 46th police commissioner, and first Latino to hold the top job in the department.

He touted the work Caban and his predecessor, Keechant Sewell, did.

"We turned around this city," the mayor said. "Shootings are down. Homicides are down."