15-year-old shot in Brooklyn, in critical condition: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a gunman after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of 62nd Street and 20th Avenue just after 1 p.m. in Bensonhurst.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, reportedly in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are still searching for suspects.

A deli owner who saw the incident said there has been a problem with gang activity in the neighborhood.

"It's sad, it's depressing," one neighbor told FOX 5 NY. "I wish people would be more careful and keep it safe for the community but, they don't care."