Edward Caban named new NYPD commissioner

Mayor Eric Adams named Edward Caban as the city’s next police commissioner.

Caban has led the city’s police department as the top cop since Keechant Sewell stepped down last month.

Caban would be the first Latino NYPD commissioner. He was second in command to Sewell.

Caban has over 30 years of experience in the department, starting as a police officer patrolling in the South Bronx, climbing the ranks – working his way up to sergeant and eventually, inspector.

The official announcement is expected to happen around 10 a.m.

Keechant Sewell announces resignation

Sewell stepped down June 30 from her position after 18 months on the job.

In December 2021, Sewell was appointed by incoming Mayor Adams as the 45th Police Commissioner of the City of New York, and the first woman to lead the department.

On June 12, Sewell abruptly announced her resignation after rumors of tension with the mayor, saying, in part, "I have made the decision to step down from my position."

Possible behind-the-scenes tension

According to insiders, Mayor Adams never gave the police commissioner the power her predecessors had to do her job. There were reportings that said Sewell was losing power to the mayor.

Members of the NYPD had praised Sewell for both supporting them and holding those in power accountable.

Earlier this year, she pushed to strip 10 vacation days from Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey after accusations he apparently had charges dropped against a retired NYPD officer who chased three boys while waving a gun. Video surfaced of both the chase and Chief Maddrey.

The mayor supported Maddrey.

Keechant Sewell's tenure as NYPD commissioner

Mayor Adams and Sewell attend a New York City Police Academy Graduation Ceremony at Madison Square Garden (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Commissioner Sewell's friction with the mayor's office, many have praised her for staying true to her word.

The NYPD's largest police union released a statement giving strong support to Sewell, saying, "In her short time with the NYPD, Commissioner Sewell made a real impact. Her leadership will be sorely missed."