Staten Island deli employee shot, killed during attempted robbery

The NYPD has released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that left a deli employee dead in Staten Island.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. in the Castleton Corners section. Police responded to a 911 call of an attempted robbery at 444 Manor Road.

According to police, 35-year-old employee Bassam Khateeb was shot in the chest. He was transported to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled in a red/maroon colored Jeep Cherokee, last seen traveling on the New Jersey-bound Staten Island Expressway.

Before the shooting, surveillance video showed the suspects attempting to enter a smoke shop located at 1949 Richmond Ave. The individuals were unsuccessful in gaining entry.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).