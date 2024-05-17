NYC pilot program allows real-time surveillance sharing between businesses, police

A brand-new pilot program announced by NYC Mayor Eric Adams would allow the NYPD to tap into security cameras and retail stores across the Big Apple.

According to the NYPD, they've been testing the new technology at businesses in Queens, and hope to install over 15,000 cameras in the next year.

"It is totally out of control, and it's happening too much, and it does have an impact," said Barbara Askins, who serves as president and CEO of the 125th Street Business Improvement District in Upper Manhattan (Harlem). "It has an impact on the parties not feeling safe and not coming to work. It has an impact where stores are closing earlier, they are reducing hours."

What to know about the pilot program

The NYPD has been working with Fuses, a technology company that relies on store owners to allow police to tap into their cameras and get real-time information to help solve crimes.

"The capability of business owners to share information with the detectives quickly and seamlessly is key." — NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban

The program is strictly voluntary and free to businesses. It was tested out last year at 35 businesses in Flushing and within two months of using the technology, the NYPD said they were able to trace a citywide burglary pattern back to two suspects.

"We seen very positive results," said NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban. "The capability of business owners to share information with the detectives quickly and seamlessly is key. It launches more efficient investigations, build stronger cases and leads to more effective prosecutions."

City leaders said the plan is to expand the $1.5 million pilot program to all five boroughs.