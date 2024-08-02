Video shows alleged cop shooter rob NYC mahjong game

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the suspect in Thursday's shooting – which left two NYPD sergeants injured – allegedly robbing a mahjong game before the incident, NYC police said.

Who is Joshua Dorsett?

According to police, the suspect, identified as Joshua Dorsett, 22, was seen on video going to a Mahjong parlor on the second floor of a Canal Street building, pulling out a gun and announcing a robbery before pointing the gun at several women and stealing their purses. Police believe the location was targeted because of gambling.

Dorsett was charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. Police say he has three prior arrests, the last of which was in 2022 for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say he is also a known gang member.

NYPD officers shot: What we know

According to NYC police, the shooting unfolded near Eldridge Street around 4:15 p.m. on the Lower East Side when the two sergeants – a 34-year-old and a 43-year-old – were responding to an armed robbery call.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect on Eldridge Street. When two uniformed sergeants stopped Dorsett, he allegedly began to pull a loaded firearm from his front pants pocket. In a struggle between Dorsett and police for control of the gun, a shot was fired, striking both officers.

One officer was shot in the upper thigh, the other was grazed in the left thigh, according to police. Both officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was taken into custody and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was recovered at the scene.

The 34-year-old sergeant has been on the force for 11 years, while the 43-year-old has been on the job for 16 years.

Who is Joshua Dorsett?

Police say Dorsett has three prior arrests, the last of which was in 2022 for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say he is also a known gang member.