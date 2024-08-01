2 NYPD cops shot on Manhattan's Lower East Side after catching armed robbery suspect

Two NYPD sergeants were shot following a police chase on Manhattan's Lower East Side Thursday afternoon.

The shooting unfolded on Canal Street near Eldridge Street around 4:15 p.m. when the sergeants were responding to an armed robbery call, according to sources.

Police say the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old male, was seen on video going to the second floor of a building, pulling out a gun, and announcing a robbery, pointing the gun at several women and stealing their purses before fleeing the scene.

The gun recovered by the NYPD after two officers were shot on the Lower East Side on Thursday.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect on Eldridge Street.

When two uniformed sergeants stopped Dorsett, he allegedly began to pull a loaded firearm from his front pants pocket. In a struggle between Dorsett and police for control of the gun, a shot was fired, striking both officers.

One officer was shot in the upper thigh, the other was grazed in the left thigh, according to police. Both officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was taken into custody and a pistol was recovered at the scene.

Police say Dorsett has three prior arrests, the last of which was in 2022 for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say he is also a known gang member.