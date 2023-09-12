NYC crime: 74-year-old man shoved onto Upper East Side subway tracks

A 74-year-old man was pushed onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack on the Upper East Side, the NYPD said.

It happened Tuesday just before 12:30 a.m. at the Hunter College Station near Lexington Avenue and 68th St.

Featured article

According to police, a male suspect in his 30s is being sought.

Prior to the attack, witnesses said the suspect was observed behaving erratically, screaming to himself in the station.

There were no oncoming trains at the time. An MTA worker was able to rescue the man from the tracks.

Featured article

The victim sustained minor injuries, including a small laceration on his hand, as well as some bruising.

He was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation.