NYC crime: Man shot, killed in front of Bronx strip club, 4 others injured across city

A man was fatally shot in front of a Bronx strip club and at least four other people were injured in another bloody night of gun violence in New York City.

In the fatal incident, police say that at around 11:57 p.m., they responded to reports of a man who had been shot outside the Diamond Club, a gentleman's club in Hunts Point.

Upon arrival, they discovered 45-year-old Jose Alvarado, who had been shot in the head. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier, at around 8:10 p.m. that evening, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back outside the James Weldon Johnson Houses on Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Roughly a half hour before that, police say a pair of 46-year-old men were shot in front of a building on Van Buren Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

One of the victims was shot in the lower abdomen, while the other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital where they are listed in stable condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Finally, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head at roughly 11:15 p.m. on Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights, authorities say.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, and the search for suspects is ongoing.