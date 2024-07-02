Central Park attempted rape suspect in custody after DNA evidence linked: source

A top law enforcement source tells FOX 5 NY that DNA evidence has been linked to a suspect in last week's attempted rape in Central Park.

As FOX 5 NY first reported on Monday, the source says the DNA results came back on Monday and matched a suspect, who's already in custody and charged with a separate 2023 crime involving forcible touching in the subway station at West 103 Street and Central Park West.

According to officials, the suspect attempted to rape a 21-year-old woman, who was sunbathing, last week near 104th Street and West Drive in a more secluded area of the park.

The woman saw a man coming toward her, allegedly exposing himself. She screamed and ran off, but he tackled her from behind and attempted to rape her, police said. The woman was able to fight off the suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she gave Special Victim Detective a description of the suspect, who was described as a man standing six feet tall, with a dark complexion, medium build, curly hair, and last seen wearing light-colored shorts and a shirt.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office now has to convene a grand jury to hear evidence in the attempted rape case.