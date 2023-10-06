NYC crime: 66-year-old cyclist assaulted with baton in Central Park

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a cyclist with a baton in Central Park.

It happened in the vicinity of West 96th Street and West Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The NYPD said a 66-year-old woman was riding her bike with her 29-year-old daughter, both of them tourists from the U.K. when she almost collided with the suspect.

Police added the suspect then yelled at the victim and allegedly hit her on the head with what appears to be a collapsible baton.

The victim then fell off the bike and onto the ground.

Featured article

The victim's daughter filmed the altercation on her cell phone.

The victim was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

She received stitches for a laceration to her head.

The suspect:

The man is approximately 50 years old, with a medium complexion, a medium build, and black hair.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a blue t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, and gray sneakers.

He was carrying a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).