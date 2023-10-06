Man with glass bottle goes on violent rampage outside Midtown Whole Foods

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A man went on a violent spree with a glass bottle outside a Whole Foods in Midtown on Thursday.

He assaulted three people before being arrested.

Police said Michael Howell, 33, first hit a man and a woman with bottle for reasons that are unknown at this time.

He then left the scene and was seen entering the West 47th transit station before hitting another woman.

Immediately after the third incident, police arrested Howell and took him into custody.

He is being charged with two counts of felony assault and officials said that he is pending a third.

The first two victims were treated at Belleview Hospital and the third was taken to Cornell.

All of them are in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

