3 killed, 8 injured after alleged drunk driver plows into crowd at NYC park

Three people were killed after an alleged drunk driver plowed his vehicle into a crowd inside a NYC park in Lower Manhattan, striking 11 people right in the middle of 4th of July celebrations, the NYPD said.

According to police, a 44-year-old man driving a Gray Ford F-150 sped down Water Street through an intersection on Thursday just before 9 p.m., drove up onto the sidewalk and plowed into people gathered in Corlears Hook Park, just off the FDR Drive.

"They [FDNY] encountered a pickup truck on top of four victims," said FDNY Assistant Chief, Michael Meyers. "They used their airbags, floor jacks and cribbing in order to lift the vehicle off of the victims."

Police say three of the four victims under the truck died. All three, authorities say, were adults. Police believe the driver was intoxicated.

"Responding officers who did arrive on the scene did smell some alcohol," said NYPD Chief of Department, Jeffrey Maddrey. "There were people who were there at the scene who grabbed the driver, removed the driver and made sure the driver didn't leave."

"You have a tragic incident like this that really impacts family members who were just here celebrating and barbecuing inside a park." — Mayor Eric Adams

Police have not released the driver's name. Charges against him are pending, though police do not believe the crash is connected to terrorism.

"You have a tragic incident like this that really impacts family members who were just here celebrating and barbecuing inside a park," says NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

One person remains in critical condition, police said.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and nine were hospitalized after a car crashed into a nail salon in Deer Park, Long Island, officials said.

The incident unfolded at Hawaii Nail & Spa inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard near Brandywine Drive.