NYC to end mandatory vaccinations for city workers

New York City will make COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees optional starting next week.

The mayor says that 96 percent of city workers are fully vaccinated and the shots no longer need to be mandatory for workers or new hires effective Feb. 10, 2023. The Board of Health needs to sign off on the plan but Mayor Eric Adams expects that to happen on Feb. 9, 2023.

The city says more than 331,000 employees are currently vaccinated and the administration says the vaccine requirement for the primary series of shots served its purpose during a critical period in the pandemic.



"City workers stepped up tremendously throughout the pandemic," said Mayor Adams. "From our health care frontline workers and first responders who saved lives, to the city employees who kept our streets clean, our schools open, and our streets safe, we owe city workers a debt of gratitude for their service during New York City’s darkest days."



Beginning February 10, 2023, the city will make the COVID-19 vaccination requirement optional for city employees, in addition to New York City Department of Education (DOE) employees.

The city says the approximately 1,780 former employees terminated for failing to submit proof of vaccination will not be able to automatically return to their previous positions but they will be able to apply for positions with their former agencies

The city will also end the vaccination requirements for nonpublic schools, early child care, and daycare staff.



Also, visitors to city school buildings will no longer be required to provide proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This will allow students’ families and loved ones to attend school events.