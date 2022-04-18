NYC COVID risk alert level rises to medium amid surge

A surge in COVID cases has pushed up New York City's risk alert level this week. Five neighborhoods are now seeing double-digit positivity rates.

City health officials are urging anyone who spent time in larger groups over this past holiday weekend to get tested for COVID- 19, especially in areas like the Upper East Side because this is one of five neighborhoods across the city seeing particularly high transmission rates.

"It is coming back. I hate to say that," said Gov. Kathy Hochul over the weekend in a radio interview about the new wave of new COVID cases washing over New York.

Several parts of the state, including New York City, are now being upgraded to a medium risk alert level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with five city neighborhoods, seeing positivity rates over 10.

"I'm going to protect the health of New Yorkers. But I'm also protecting the economy," added Hochul.

The current spike in cases is driven largely by the new Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which as of Wednesday, accounted for a little more than 80% of the nation's cases and more than 86% of the city's.

Health officials say that our existing vaccines and our existing treatments are very effective in preventing severe illness.

The health commissioner is also urging New Yorkers to mask up in all indoor public settings to try and slow the spread. But that remains a recommendation, not a requirement in Philadelphia. It's a different story.

Starting Monday, businesses in the Pennsylvania city must enforce the mask mandate once again unless they require everyone on site to be fully vaccinated.

A similar situation for all of us on public transportation, the CDC has decided to extend face covering requirements for at least another two weeks as the agency assesses BA.2.

In New York city, masks will also remain a requirement at all Broadway shows until at least the end of May, but some theaters are now saying they're going to stop checking for vaccination status.

RELATED: With uptick in COVID cases, NYC mask mandate for children 2-5 remains