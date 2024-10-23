NYC Councilman introduces bill that would allow sick leave for pet care

A new bill introduced to the New York City Council would expand the city's paid sick leave law to include caring for certain animals and pets.

The bill, sponsored by Councilmember Shaun Abreu, a Democrat representing Manhattan's 7th District, would amend the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act to let employees use sick time for pet-related medical care. This would include any situation where the pet needs medical diagnosis, treatment for a physical illness or injury, or preventive care.

Under current law, workers can use sick days for their own health needs, to care for a sick family member, or in case of a public health emergency.

For pet owners, animals are often considered part of the family. It's believed that interacting with pets can reduce stress levels, along with blood pressure, which may be the cause of the benefits to memory.

If approved, the bill will take effect 120 days after becoming law.

