NYC Council debate safety of temporary migrant shelters

The New York City Council held a hearing Friday to examine the status of resources and services for the asylum seekers who continue to arrive in New York City, including the new emergency response and relief center being built in the Bronx.

Currently, there is significant tension over whether the temporary emergency shelters, being built in Orchard Beach, are up to the legal standards of "right to shelter."

Emergency management says that the facilities are not there to replace the shelter system and that people will be staying there for a maximum of four days.

"There are distinct needs that need to be met when they get off the bus," said Zach Iscol, Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management.

The Department says they looked at over 60 locations for a response center, and ultimately Orchard Beach made the most sense. The tents are built to withstand weather all year round and can sustain 90-mile-per-hour winds.

At the new facility, officials say people will get three meals a day, access to the internet and phones to reconnect with family, and legal orientation.

Emergency management says there are hundreds of staff members on-site, along with city health and hospitals providing medical services in over 200 languages.