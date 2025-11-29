NYC could see snow, wintry mix next week as storm track becomes clearer

The Brief A developing storm system could bring snow, a wintry mix, or rain to the New York City area next week. The potential nor’easter may impact the I-95 corridor Tuesday into Wednesday, depending on the storm’s track. Snow amounts remain uncertain as small shifts in the low pressure system’s path will determine whether NYC sees rain or snow.



A developing storm system could bring the first meaningful winter weather of the season to the New York City area early next week, but the exact impacts depend on where a potential nor’easter decides to track.

FOX Weather meteorologists say snow, a mix or plain rain are all possible for NYC depending on how the storm develops.

What we know:

Meteorologists with FOX Weather are tracking a low-pressure system developing in the western U.S. that will move east over the next several days.

The energy from that system will spread snow across the Rockies and High Plains this weekend before shifting into the Midwest on Monday, where light snow and a wintry mix could create travel issues.

Snow Potential (FOX Weather)

By Tuesday into Wednesday, the system may deepen into a nor’easter off the East Coast. If that happens, heavier snow could develop along the I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Forecasters say the Northeast could see heavier snow if the low tracks close to the coast, with the potential for wintry mix or rain if warmer ocean air is pulled inland.

What we don't know:

The storm track remains highly uncertain.

If the storm hugs the coast : Heavier snow could fall along I-95, including NYC.

If it shifts west : Warmer coastal air could change NYC’s snow to rain.

If it shifts east: NYC could see lighter snow and gusty winds, with heavier snow staying offshore.

Meteorologists say the next few days will be critical in determining which scenario plays out.

What's next:

Forecasters will be closely watching the storm’s development and track over the weekend. New Yorkers may see clearer projections from late Sunday into Monday as computer models come into better agreement.

Travelers returning from Thanksgiving or heading back to work and school may face impacts depending on timing and precipitation type.