'3 to 5 inches' of snow could hit these New York, NJ counties early this week

The Brief A coastal storm could bring accumulating snow to parts of the tri-state area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Northern areas, including Orange and Putnam counties, could see 3–5 inches, while NYC and the coast may see mostly rain. Forecast confidence is still low, with snowfall amounts depending on the storm’s exact track.



New York and New Jersey may see another shot of wintry weather this week as a coastal storm slides by the region Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The city already saw its first flakes back on Nov. 11, when cold air delivered light snow across parts of NYC.

This time, the storm could bring rain, a rain-snow mix, or brief wet snow while areas just north of the city may pick up several inches.

What we know:

A developing coastal system is expected to pass south and east of NYC on Tuesday, bringing the potential for the first accumulating snow of the season to parts of the tri-state, according to the NWS.

For New York City and the coast, forecasters say the event will be mainly rain, though some early-morning snow or a coating can’t be ruled out.

The higher totals are expected farther north:

3 to 5 inches possible in Orange, Putnam and western Passaic counties.

A few tenths to 2 inches across most of Connecticut, New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Little to no accumulation along the immediate coast, including NYC.

A snowfall map by the NWS shows the sharp gradient: heavier snow northwest of the city, quickly dropping off toward Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

A developing coastal system is expected to pass south and east of NYC on Tuesday, bringing the potential for the first accumulating snow of the season to parts of the tri-state, according to the NWS briefing

What we don't know:

Forecasters say the storm’s exact track is still uncertain and that will determine whether NYC sees just rain or a bit more wintry weather.

A slightly closer track could push advisory-level totals (3" to 5") farther south toward NYC and coastal Connecticut.

A warmer track would mean all rain for the city.

An offshore track would keep the heavier snow away from most of the region.

The NWS calls this a "reasonable worst-case scenario" versus a "warmer solution."

What's next:

Winter weather advisories may be issued as confidence increases. The NWS says it will release an updated forecast briefing by 5 p.m. Sunday, or earlier if needed.

For now, New Yorkers should expect rain with a chance of wet snow, while commuters north of the city may encounter more significant accumulation.