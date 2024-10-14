Here's what's open, closed on Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day 2024

Today marks Columbus Day, a federal holiday that’s also recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day and Italian Heritage Day in many states and cities, including New York City.

Here's a look at what's open and closed in NYC for the federal holiday:

Featured article

What's closed on Columbus Day 2024?

Is the DMV open on Columbus Day?

Government Offices

All federal, state, and local government offices will be closed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, including:

State and city courts.

Social Security offices

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations.

If you were planning on renewing your license or handling any government-related tasks, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday.

U.S. Postal Service

Post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery on Monday. If you're expecting a package, it won’t arrive until the next business day.

Meanwhile, UPS is open and FedEx as well, with modified service on FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy.

Public schools across New York City will be closed, as well as many schools in the tri-state area.

Is TD Bank open on Columbus Day?

However, closures may vary by district, so it's a good idea to check your local district’s website to confirm if schools in your area are open.

Banks

Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, will be closed. However, some branches, such as Chase Bank and TD Bank, may remain open. Be sure to check your bank’s hours before heading out.

Libraries and sanitation

Libraries across the tri-state area, including the New York Public Library, will be closed for the day. In New York City, there will be no trash and recycling collection as well.

What's closed on Columbus Day?

Retailers and grocery stores

Most major retail chains and grocery stores, including Target, Walmart, and Starbucks, will be open on Columbus Day. However, hours may vary by location.

For those in New Jersey, the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Bergen County will also remain open, though its hours may differ from usual.

Amazon services

Amazon services, including shipping and deliveries, will operate as usual since Columbus Day is not one of Amazon’s recognized paid holidays.

Transportation and parking

Public transportation will run on a regular weekday schedule in most areas, but some services may experience slight changes, so be sure to check with your local transit authority.

Columbus Day parking meters NYC

In New York City, parking rules in school zones are suspended, but other parking regulations will still apply.

Is the stock market open on Columbus Day?

The stock market is open today. The New York Stock Exchange does not observe the day as a holiday.