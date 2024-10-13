What's open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day 2024

Monday, Oct. 14, marks Columbus Day, a federal holiday that’s also recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day and Italian Heritage Day in many cities and states, including New York City.

Here's a look at what will be open and closed across our area for the holiday:

What’s Closed on Columbus Day?

Government Offices:

All federal, state, and local government offices will be closed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This includes state and city courts, Social Security offices, and Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations. So, if you were planning on renewing your license or handling any government-related tasks, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday.

U.S. Postal Service:

Post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery on Monday. If you're expecting a package, it won’t arrive until the next business day.

Schools:

Public schools across New York City will be closed, as well as many schools in the tri-state area. However, closures may vary by district, so it's a good idea to check your local district’s website to confirm if schools in your area are open.

Banks:

Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, will be closed. However, some branches, such as Chase Bank and TD Bank, may remain open. Be sure to check your bank’s hours before heading out.

Libraries and Sanitation:

Libraries across the tri-state area, including the New York Public Library, will be closed for the day. In New York City, there will be no trash and recycling collection as well.

What’s Open on Columbus Day?

Retailers and Grocery Stores:

Most major retail chains and grocery stores, including Target, Walmart, and Starbucks, will be open on Columbus Day. However, hours may vary by location. For those in New Jersey, the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Bergen County will also remain open, though its hours may differ from usual.

Amazon Services:

Amazon services, including shipping and deliveries, will operate as usual since Columbus Day is not one of Amazon’s recognized paid holidays.

What About Transportation and Parking?

Public transportation will run on a regular weekday schedule in most areas, but some services may experience slight changes, so be sure to check with your local transit authority. In New York City, parking rules in school zones are suspended, but other parking regulations will still apply.

Whether you’re using the day to relax, shop, or run errands, it’s always best to double-check hours and closures before heading out.