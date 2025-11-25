30 days until Christmas: Festive things to do in NYC this holiday season
NEW YORK CITY - There's only one more month 'til Christmas, and FOX 5 NY has the need-to-know about upcoming festivities in New York City.
November
What we know:
Here are all the events coming up in the next month:
- Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show – Monday, Nov. 24
- Gridlock Alert Day – Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 27
- Black Friday shopping – Friday, Nov. 28
- New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) Holiday Train show – Friday, Nov. 28
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Saturday, Nov. 29
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Saturday, Nov. 29
December
- Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting – Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Columbus Circle Holiday Market opening – Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Gridlock Alert Day – Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Broadway Under the Stars at Columbus Circle – Thursday, Dec. 4
- New York Stock Exchange Tree Lighting – Thursday, Dec. 4
- 29th Central Park Holiday Lighting – Thursday, Dec. 4
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 4
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 4
- Williamsburg Winter Village opening – Friday, Dec. 5
- Gridlock Alert Day – Friday, Dec. 5
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Saturday, Dec. 6
- Gridlock Alert Day – Monday, Dec. 8
- Gridlock Alert Day – Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Gridlock Alert Day – Wednesday, Dec. 10
- Broadway Under the Stars – Thursday, Dec. 11
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 11
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 11
- Gridlock Alert Day – Friday, Dec. 12
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Friday, Dec. 12
- SantaCon – Saturday, Dec. 13
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Saturday, Dec. 13
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Saturday, Dec. 13
- Gridlock Alert Day – Monday, Dec. 15
- Gridlock Alert Day – Tuesday, Dec. 16
- Gridlock Alert Day – Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Broadway Under the Stars – Thursday, Dec. 18
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 18
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 18
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Friday, Dec. 19
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Saturday, Dec. 20
- Japanese Holiday Market – Saturday, Dec. 20
- Japanese Holiday Market – Sunday, Dec. 21
- NYBG Holiday Train show – Sunday, Dec. 21
