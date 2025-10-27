Rockefeller Center Christmas tree makes its way to NYC from Upstate

article

The Brief The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a 75-foot Norway Spruce from East Greenbush, New York. The tree will arrive in Manhattan on Friday, Nov. 8 for Meet the Tree Day 2025. It weighs 11 tons, spans 45 feet wide, and will be decorated with thousands of lights and a Swarovski star.



The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is staying close to home this year.

What we know:

The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from the Russ family home in East Greenbush, New York, making it a true New York native.

"I’m excited to make more cherished memories with my family and childhood friends as it becomes the world’s Christmas tree," says Judy Russ, who lives in the historic family home with her 7-year-old son, Liam.

The towering Norway Spruce stands 75 feet tall, weighs 11 tons, and measures 45 feet in diameter, according to Rockefeller Center.

When will the tree arrive?

Dig deeper:

The tree will arrive in Midtown on Friday, Nov. 8 for Meet the Tree Day 2025, giving New Yorkers and visitors their first look before the city’s holiday season officially begins.

Last year’s tree came from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, marking the first time since 1959 that the iconic spruce hailed from that state.

The 80-foot Norway Spruce was lit during a televised ceremony featuring live performances and stayed on display until mid-January.

When is the Christmas Tree lighting?

What's next:

After this year’s New York-grown tree arrives, it will be wrapped in more than 50,000 colorful LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star before being lit during the annual ceremony later this year.

The tree will be lit on Wednesday, Dec. 3, and will remain on display until mid-January.