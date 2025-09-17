Central Park fall foliage: Map, photo spots, tracker

article

Where are the best spots to catch the fall foliage?

The Central Park Conservancy has released its Fall Foliage Map for this year.

The map provides a breakdown of the trees in each area of the park, as well as what color the leaves on those trees will turn.

For those most interested in seeing deep red and purple foliage, make the trek to the Ramble. Designed to mimic the forests of upstate New York, the Ramble is a spot known for its rustic paths and trails.

The Ramble runs from 73rd to 79th Street, and can be found in the middle stretch of the park.

Those more interested in brighter yellow and orange hues should head to the Hallet Nature Sanctuary, further south in the park. Nestled between 60th and 62nd Street, this smaller section overlooks the Pond in the southeast corner of the park.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Ducks float on The Pond in Central Park as the sun rises on trees turning color on October 28, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Anyone looking for that perfect photo will inevitably find themselves walking along the Mall, deemed an "open-air hall of reception" by its designers, Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux.

The wide space was originally designed to accommodate horse-drawn carriages, but now serves as an optimal spot for photo shoots.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: A person walks along the Mall in front of trees turning color in Central Park as the sun rises on October 28, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Conservancy also offers its own Fall Foliage Tracker, which is updated daily.