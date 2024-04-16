Is car honking illegal? Here's what it could cost you in NYC

It’s a sound we all know on the streets of NYC – drivers honking their horns!

But as it turns out, in New York City, honking your horn is illegal when there is no imminent danger.

"You can report noise from a vehicle caused by an idling engine, loud music, or horn honking. Horn honking is only allowed as a warning of danger," the city's website says.

Last year, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection issued 165 violations to people for illegally honking their horns. So far this year, they’ve issued about 10.

"Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) will respond within 8 hours when they are not handling emergencies. They will be able to take action if the noise is still happening when they arrive. If you make multiple complaints within 8 hours, police may only respond once," the website says.

How can drivers get caught?

The city has 10 noise cameras that randomly rotate around the city to catch illegal horn honkers in the act. The camera snaps a picture of your license plate and issues you a fine.

However, common sense says it's virtually impossible to enforce the law in a city of more than eight million people, constant traffic and aggressive driving.

How much could it cost you?

The fines for illegally honking your horn range from $800 to $2,500 – that is, if you get caught!

To see where some of the most nose complaints were reported, click HERE.