NYC bus driver stabbed in stomach by man not allowed to board between stops

An MTA bus driver was hospitalized in stable condition after an altercation with a man who forced open the rear door and attacked the driver in Prospect Lefferts Garden, said police.

The shocking attack occurred just after midnight Tuesday at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Flatbush Avenue. According to the Transit Workers Union, the driver was operating a shuttle bus for subway riders affected by the overnight shutdown for track repairs of part of the Q line in Brooklyn when he was attacked.

The driver was between stops when the suspect asked to be allowed to board. The driver told him he could board at the next stop. As the bus was paused at the intersection, the suspect forced open the rear door, spit on the driver and a fight broke out.

The 39-year-old suspect stabbed the driver in the stomach and slashed him above the eye, said police.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The assailant, believed to be in his 30s, got off the bus and fled. The driver was brought to Methodist Hospital.

"This is a regular working-class guy who was doing the business of the city, making sure people could get where they need to go when the subway was down, and he was subjected to an unprovoked and horrible attack," said TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano. "This criminal must be caught, and he should get the maximum penalty under the law."

Police were searching for the attacker.

"He's sitting up and talking," said Utano. "His family is with him. He’s obviously shaken up but is dealing with the trauma the best he can."

RELATED: NYC bus driver attacked after refusing to make unscheduled stop

Last month, a couple who apparently were upset they couldn't get on a bus in between stops brutally attacked the driver. The woman boarded the bus in the Bronx and threw some unknown liquid in the driver's face.

The driver exited the bus and the NYPD said she was knocked to the ground, punched, and kicked by the couple. They then ran off.