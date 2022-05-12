NYC bus driver attacked after refusing to make unscheduled stop

A couple who apparently were upset they couldn't get on a bus in between stops brutally attacked the driver.

It happened on a bus in the Bronx last Thursday. New York City Police Department officials say that the man and woman approached a BX18 bus that was between stops at about 4 p.m. in Mount Eden.

They knocked on the door in an attempt to get on board, but the driver did not open the doors.

As the bus made its way through busy traffic, the couple followed the bus on foot. When the bus got to the next stop at E. 170th St. and Walton Ave. the woman boarded the bus and threw some unknown liquid in the driver's face.

The driver exited the bus and the NYPD says she was knocked to the ground, punched, and kicked by the couple. They then ran off.

The victim suffered pain and swelling to her face and body and bruises to her knees.

EMS took her to BronxCare Health System. She was listed in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department released a security video showing the couple walking ahead of the bus just before the incident and then the attack.