NYC budget cuts: Most city agencies must soon cut spending by 4%

There may be bad news for the Big Apple’s budget.

Most city agencies have just nine days to slash their spending for the upcoming fiscal year by another 4%. The news was delivered in a letter sent out by budget director Jacques Jiha.

The letter reads, in part, "Savings initiatives must be submitted to [the office of management and budget] by April 14; they cannot include layoffs and should avoid meaningfully impacting services where possible."

The only agencies spared from the 4% budget cuts are the Department of Education and City University of New York, but they’ll still need to meet smaller savings targets of 3%.

It's the third round of reductions Mayor Eric Adams has ordered his commissioners to carry out.

Jiha attributed the need for additional cuts to the migrant crisis, which, according to his letter, is estimated to cost the city $4.3 billion through July 2024, labor costs, which have a hefty price tag of more than $16 billion through mid-2027, and proposed state budget cuts, amounting to more than $1 billion per year.

In regard to the migrant crisis, Jiha wrote, "We have now welcomed more than 54,000 asylum seekers and are caring for over 32,500. To put this into perspective, when this administration came into office last January, the shelter population was just over 45,000. Today, the number of people in our care, between the DSS shelters and the humanitarian relief centers, is nearly 82,000. This is an 82% increase in a little over a year."

Earlier this week, the city council unveiled its response to the mayor’s preliminary $102.7 billion budget proposal for the coming fiscal year.

Members identified an additional $2.7 billion in funding they claim the mayor failed to account for, and also called for $1.3 billion in new investments.

In a joint statement, speaker Adrienne Adams and finance chairman Justin Brannan said, "Cutting city agencies’ budgets without regard for the impact it has on New Yorkers, the delivery of essential services, and our city’s economy, is not the depiction of fiscal responsibility."

They went on to challenge the mayor even futher by writing, "The administration continues to rhetorically convey ever-changing costs for supporting asylum seekers, despite never providing the council with any substantive response to our repeated requests for evidence of these costs."