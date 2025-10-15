Owner of the Brooklyn Mirage reportedly files for demolition permit

The Brief The owner of the Brooklyn Mirage has reportedly filed a demolition permit for part of the venue. The venue in East Williamsburg has suffered multiple setbacks over the last two years. Back in August, Avant Gardner, the parent company of the Brooklyn Mirage, voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



The owner of the Brooklyn Mirage, which is part of the Avant Gardner complex, has reportedly filed a demolition permit for at least part of the venue.

It comes after the venue in East Williamsburg suffered multiple setbacks over the last two years, including earlier this year when the Department of Buildings took away its temporary occupancy certificate for failing to meet safety guidelines.

In addition, back in August, Avant Gardner, the parent company of the Brooklyn Mirage, voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

(August) Avant Gardner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The backstory:

In a statement posted by the company on Instagram, Avant Gardner said it replaced its previous CEO, Josh Wyatt, with "industry veteran" Gary Richards to "stabilize the Company's finances and bring the Mirage back for 2026 and beyond."

Richards said: "I believe this Chapter 11 restructuring is the most viable path forward – it will allow us to stabilize Avant Gardner and focus on building for the future."

(May) Failed inspection

Dig deeper:

The Brooklyn Mirage canceled all shows through the weekend of its May 1 reopening, including a sold-out concert that Thursday night, after failing to meet final city inspection requirements. The venue had been closed for months before its canceled reopening.

The relaunch would have come less than a year after the deaths of two young men who vanished near the venue. Both deaths raised serious safety concerns, with many questioning the venue’s security protocols and surrounding environment.

According to city records, three Department of Buildings construction permits tied to the Brooklyn Mirage were placed "On Hold" on April 30 and May 1.