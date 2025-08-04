Brooklyn Mirage's parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The Brief Avant Gardner, parent company of Brooklyn Mirage, has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Current CEO Gary Richards said in a statement in an Instagram post, "I believe this Chapter 11 restructuring is the most viable path forward – it will allow us to stabilize Avant Gardner and focus on building for the future." Great Hall and Kings Hall, two other venues part of the company's entertainment complex, will remain open and continue to operate.



Brooklyn Mirage operator files for bankruptcy

What we know:

In a statement posted by the company on Instagram, Avant Gardner said it replaced its previous CEO, Josh Wyatt, with "industry veteran" Gary Richards, to "stabilize the Company's finances and bring the Mirage back for 2026 and beyond."

Richards said, "I believe this Chapter 11 restructuring is the most viable path forward – it will allow us to stabilize Avant Gardner and focus on building for the future."

Great Hall and Kings Hall, two other venues part of the company's entertainment complex, will remain open and continue to operate.

Latest in a series of hiccups for the venue

The backstory:

The Brooklyn Mirage canceled all shows through the weekend of its May 1 reopening, including a sold-out concert that Thursday night, after failing to meet final city inspection requirements. The venue had been closed for months before its canceled reopening.

The relaunch would have come less than a year after the deaths of two young men who vanished near the venue. Both deaths raised serious safety concerns, with many questioning the venue’s security protocols and surrounding environment.

According to city records, three Department of Buildings construction permits tied to the Brooklyn Mirage were placed "On Hold" on April 30 and May 1.