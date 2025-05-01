Brooklyn Mirage cancels reopening show over failed city inspection

The Brief The Brooklyn Mirage canceled its May 1 reopening and sold-out concert hours before showtime due to a failed final city inspection. City officials said the venue lacked the necessary permits and the scheduled concerts this weekend are now in jeopardy. The venue promised full refunds and stated the issue was compliance-related, not construction, while working closely with city agencies.



The Brooklyn Mirage bruptly canceled its highly anticipated reopening and a sold-out concert on Thursday night, citing a failure to meet final city inspection requirements.

The venue had been scheduled to host DJ Sara Landry but announced the cancellation just hours before doors were set to open.

What we know:

In an Instagram post on Thursday evening, the Mirage said that while the venue was "show ready" and built to meet all safety, mechanical, and structural standards, it had not passed its final inspection in time.

"Abiding by all appropriate city, local and building authorities is paramount to our core value," the post read.

Ticket holders for the May 1 show were promised full refunds. The venue added that it would update the public about the May 2 show "as soon as information becomes available with respect to final inspection and signoffs."

Three Department of Buildings construction permits tied to the Brooklyn Mirage were placed "On Hold" on April 30 and May 1, according to city records.

The backstory:

The Bushwick-based electronic music venue had been closed for months for renovations and was promising a dramatic relaunch on May 1, including a bigger dance floor, new sound systems, and cutting-edge visuals.

But in the days leading up to the reopening, skepticism grew as attendees posted photos and videos of ongoing construction—featuring cranes and workers—on social media. On Thursday morning, Josh Wyatt, CEO of Mirage parent company Avant Gardner, posted a TikTok saying, "We can’t wait for you to show up on May 1 at the new Mirage."

The relaunch comes less than a year after the deaths of two young men who vanished near the venue. In July, 27-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic disappeared after attending a concert at the Mirage.

His body was later found in Newtown Creek, less than half a mile from the venue.

Weeks before that, a 27-year-old man, Carl Clemente, was found dead in the same area after allegedly being turned away from the club, according to The Post.

Both deaths raised serious safety concerns, with many questioning the venue’s security protocols and surrounding environment.

Despite the tragedies, no foul play was determined in either case, and the NYPD has said autopsy results are pending. The Brooklyn Mirage did not comment at the time.

What they're saying:

Following the abrupt cancellation, frustrated fans filled the venue’s Instagram comments with criticism.

"Everyone called it. Everyone saw it coming," one user wrote. "Yet you still assured ravers that the venue would be ready … just to cancel in the final hour."

"Y’all gaslighted us to the max. Could’ve been honest from the beginning," said another.

In its Instagram post, the Brooklyn Mirage said, "We, as a company, take full responsibility. This isn’t about construction, but compliance. We’re working closely with city officials and will continue to be transparent throughout this process."

What's next:

There’s no official timeline for when the Brooklyn Mirage might reopen. City officials have made clear that no shows will take place until the site has passed safety inspections and acquired proper permits. The venue says it will update the public as soon as it has new information.

The Mirage had been expected launch its first residency with Grammy-winning artist Black Coffee, beginning Sunday, May 4 and running through October 19.

"Ok this actually looks pretty sick!," one user wrote on X, but most seemed skeptical.

As the Mirage begins its next era, its success may depend on how well it balances innovation, community trust, and safety.

Tickets for events at the newly reopened venue appear to be selling quickly, with most shows for the week already sold out.