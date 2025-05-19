Both victims ID'd in Mexican navy ship crash into Brooklyn Bridge

The Brief Two people were killed after a Mexican navy ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. Video showed the large sailboat, with three towering masts and a waving Mexican flag, plowing into the bridge. "Our hearts go out to the people of Mexico and those who lost their lives and who are injured," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.



Two people were killed, and 19 others injured, after a Mexican navy ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge over the weekend.

***NOTE: The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. You can watch on FOX Local, on our YouTube player below, or in the media player above.

The Cuauhtémoc, a training vessel with a 147-foot mast, was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations over 254 days – 170 of them at sea. It had been in New York since May 13 and had welcomed visitors for several days. Officials said the boat was stopping in New York but headed to Iceland.

The collision: What happened?

Timeline:

According to officials, the sailboat – with 277 passengers on board – left Pier 17 on Saturday around 8:20 p.m., just minutes before it crashed into the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Video shows the large sailboat, with three towering masts and a waving Mexican flag, plowing into the bridge, as shocked onlookers are heard screaming, "Oh my God." The ship snapped its three masts. The vessel then drifted into a pier on the riverbank as onlookers scrambled away.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Mexico and those who lost their lives and who are injured." — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer

Several sailors were on the masts at the time of the collision and thrown off. One video appears to show a person dangling from a broken mast. Remarkably, no one fell into the water, officials said.

FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross spoke with former merchant mariner, Dr. Sal Mercogliano, to discuss the footage of the ship crashing into the bridge.

"It appears… the ship went backwards instead of forwards," Mercogliano said. "The combination of the ship's propulsion, the wind and the current sent the ship toward the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn Bridge."

He also explained why there were crewmembers on the mast, telling Ross that they were harnessed to man the rail, otherwise known as "dressing the ship," to show the vessel saluting the country they are leaving.

Was the Brooklyn Bridge damaged?

What they're saying:

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference to discuss details regarding the incident.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Mexico and those who lost their lives and who are injured," Schumer said. "I've spoken to the New York City DOT – the Brooklyn Bridge was not damaged and traffic can freely flow."

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum also posted about the collision, expressing her sympathy for the family members of the two crew members who died and thanking New York City Mayor Eric Adams for his support.

Who are the victims?

Dig deeper:

According to FOX News, Veracruz Gov. Rocío Nahle García identified one of the deceased as a cadet as América Yamilet Sánchez of Xalapa in an X post Sunday.

"I deeply regret the passing of Veracruz cadet América Yamilet Sánchez," the governor wrote in a translated post. "My love, support, and solidarity go out to her family. My gratitude to the @SEMAR_mx and my wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured. Veracruz is with you."

Meanwhile, the New York Post identified the other victim as Adal Jair Marcos of Oaxaca.

What we don't know:

It’s unknown exactly what led up to the crash, but FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini reports that when the ship crashed, it was maneuvering through turbulent waters. The tide had just turned, and a fast current was heading up the East River at around 10 mph in a wind set. The ship was heading in the wrong direction, according to officials at the time of the crash.

About the Brooklyn Bridge

The backstory:

The Brooklyn Bridge, which opened in 1883, has a nearly 1,600-foot main span supported by two masonry towers. More than 100,000 vehicles and an estimated 32,000 pedestrians cross every day, according to the city’s transportation department. Its walkway is a major tourist attraction.