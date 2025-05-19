The Brief A Mexican naval ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, snapping its masts and killing two crew members. Sailors were seen standing on the masts in a ceremonial practice called "manning the rail," meant as a sign of respect. The ship, with 277 people aboard, struck the bridge while moving in reverse; the cause of the crash is under investigation.



Sailors that were standing on the mast of the Mexican naval ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge were "manning the rail."

‘Manning the rail’

Dig deeper:

According to the U.S. Navy, manning the rail is a tradition that evolved from the common practice of "manning the yard." The salute involves crew members standing evenly spaced out along the ship and cheering to honor distinguished persons.

The U.S. Navy adopted the practice in 1824 and uses it in passing honors to the President of the United States, rulers of foreign nations or members of a reigning royal family.

FOX 5 NY's Michelle Ross spoke with former merchant mariner, Dr. Sal Mercogliano, to discuss the footage of the ship crashing into the bridge.

Mercogliano explained that the crew members on the mast were manning the rail, otherwise known as "dressing the ship," to show the vessel saluting the country they are leaving.

Mexican naval ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge

The backstory:

The Mexican naval sailing ship was on a global goodwill tour when it struck the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Saturday, snapping its three masts, killing two crew members and leaving some sailors dangling from harnesses high in the air waiting for help.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the 142-year-old bridge was spared major damage but at least 19 people aboard the ship needed medical treatment.

Two of the four people who suffered serious injuries later died, Adams announced on social media early Sunday.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.