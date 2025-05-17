Boat crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, masts fall off, several injured: reports

article

The Brief A Mexican Navy ship reportedly crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, knocking off its masts and sending passengers into the water, according to the New York Post and multiple social media videos. Videos of the collision show shocked onlookers, and the NYPD has advised avoiding the area due to heavy traffic and emergency vehicle presence. The Cuauhtémoc, a training vessel with a 147-foot mast, was scheduled to return to New York in July 2026 for the 250th anniversary of the U.S.



A Mexican Navy ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night, knocking off its masts and apparently sending passengers into the water, according to the New York Post and multiple videos posted to social media.

What we know:

Video shows the large sailboat, with two towering masts and a waving Mexican flag, plowing into the bridge, as shocked onlookers are heard screaming, "oh my god."

A search and rescue operation is underway, according to reports.

"Due to a collision investigation, avoid the area of Brooklyn Bridge, South Street Seaport in Manhattan, and Dumbo in Brooklyn. Expect heavy traffic and a large presence of emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," the NYPD tweeted.

The backstory:

The boat is reportedly the Mexican Navy ship Cuauhtémoc, which sailed into New York Harbor earlier this week, according to the New York Post.

The Cuauhtémoc, with its 147-foot mast, was intended to travel back to New York in July 2026 for the Sail4th event celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

"The vessel, built in Spain in 1982 with the sole purpose of training cadets, is expected to be one of 30 Class A International Tall Ships that will parade through the Harbor on July 4, 2026," the Post reported.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.