Bronx student from Venezuela released from ICE detention after 10 months

The Brief Dylan Contreras, a Bronx student from Venezuela, has been released from ICE detention. The student was held at the center for 10 months; he was detained by ICE agents after attending a mandatory immigration court hearing in Lower Manhattan. Contreras is a student at Ellis Prep. Academy, a Bronx high school geared toward educating immigrant students that are 16 and older.



Dylan Contreras, a Bronx student from Venezuela, has been released from ICE detention.

Bronx student released, will return home

What we know:

Contreras was released from Moshannon Valley Processing Center, an ICE detention facility in Pennsylvania, on March 18.

The student was held at the center for 10 months; he was detained by ICE agents after attending a mandatory immigration court hearing in Lower Manhattan.

The backstory:

Contreras is a student at Ellis Prep. Academy, a Bronx high school geared toward educating immigrant students that are 16 and older.

He had previously graduated from high school in Venezuela, but decided to pursue schooling at the academy to improve his English and prepare for college.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about the situation on X earlier today.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also posted about Contreras' release, saying she "demanded" the Bronx student's release when she met with Border Czar Tom Homan earlier this month.