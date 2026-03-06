Hochul meets with border czar Tom Homan in Albany: Details

article

The Brief New York Governor Kathy Hochul met with White House Border Czar Tom Homan in Albany today, days after escalating rhetoric over immigration enforcement in New York. The governor said she used the meeting to push back on what she views as overreach by federal authorities, while also drawing distinctions about her own stance on border security. At the same time, Hochul emphasized support for legal pathways for migrants who entered the country through authorized channels.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul met with White House Border Czar Tom Homan in Albany today, days after escalating rhetoric over immigration enforcement in New York.

What we know:

Homan did not appear before cameras following the meeting. Hochul, however, held a press conference where she described the conversation and sought to clarify her position on immigration policy.

"I just concluded a meeting with Border Czar Tom Homan. He came here because I initiated a conversation about our deep concerns about immigration enforcement in the state of New York while I was in the White House two weeks ago," Hochul said.

The governor said she used the meeting to push back on what she views as overreach by federal authorities, while also drawing distinctions about her own stance on border security.

"I took the opportunity to make our position clear," Hochul said. "First of all, I do not support open borders. We want to make sure our borders are safe and secure."

Hochul added that she supports deporting individuals who commit violent crimes.

First of all, I do not support open borders. We want to make sure that our borders are safe and secure. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul

"I do not support having individuals who have committed violent crimes remain in our state. They should be deported," she said.

Hochul said she would not disclose Homan's side of the conversation.

But I also believe in a pathway to citizenship and the opportunities for people who are already here, who came with legal status…" — New York Governor Kathy Hochul

At the same time, Hochul emphasized support for legal pathways for migrants who entered the country through authorized channels.

"But I also believe in a path to citizenship and the opportunities for people who are already here, who came with legal status, who were welcomed at the door and given a legal document — a pathway to citizenship through asylum," Hochul said. "I want those individuals to be able to work."

The other side:

White House spokesperson provided this statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the meeting:

"As the Trump Administration has repeatedly stressed, we want to work with local leaders to keep their communities safe from dangerous, criminal illegal aliens. The Administration, including Tom Homan, remains committed to having these conversations with anyone willing to have them. And we will continue acting on our mandate to enforce federal immigration law."

The backstory:

The governor said work permits were part of the discussion with Homan.

The meeting comes months after Homan signaled plans to increase ICE operations in New York City, citing the state’s sanctuary policies. While Homan has previously said enforcement would ramp up, it remains unclear whether Thursday’s meeting will lead to any changes in federal operations in New York.

Homan on New York City

Homan has been outspoken about his plans to intensify enforcement in New York City.

In an interview with Fox News in the fall of last fall, Homan said he intended to ramp up Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the city.

"I plan on being in New York City in the near future," Homan said. "We’re going to do operations in New York City."

Homan has repeatedly pointed to New York’s sanctuary policies as justification for expanding enforcement efforts.

The broader immigration crackdown in New York City mirrors a nationwide push that began shortly after Trump returned to office, with increased ICE activity reported in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

In New York City alone, ICE has issued more than 6,000 detainer requests to transfer undocumented immigrants into federal custody, according to DHS figures released in July.