Navigating NYC Bridges: What you need to know about the $15 congestion pricing toll

If you use the Brooklyn or Queensboro bridges regularly, you’ll want to keep a close eye on exactly when you would and wouldn’t have to pay the upcoming $15 congestion pricing toll.

There are details in the rules that mean "a lot of people are going to be confused," according to former city traffic commissioner Sam Schwartz.

Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge

Since the FDR Drive is exempt from the toll, you might assume that you’d be in the clear to take the Brooklyn Bridge to either the north or south-bound lanes of the FDR. But that is not the case, according to the MTA.



Using the bridge to head to the northbound lane, you’ll have no issue, since the ramp is elevated above city streets.



But to get on the FDR going south from the Brooklyn Bridge, you have to cross Pearl Street, a city street.

Translation: it will cost you.



"If your tire touches a foot of roadway south of 60th Street, you will be charged," Schwartz — also known as Gridlock Sam— said.

"But if it stays on the highways, the FDR drive or the West Side Highway or the Battery underpass, and you never hit city streets, you’re okay." — Gridlock Sam

Schwartz is a supporter of congestion pricing, but he says right now the MTA is operating under very strict rules when it comes to the rollout.

Queensboro Bridge

A view of the Queensboro 59th St. Bridge (the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge)

The other spot where drivers need to pay extra close attention is the exit from the Queensboro Bridge. The upper levels exit out onto 62nd street, so no worries there.

But on the lower level, one exit ramp comes out right on 60th Street. You can continue going north across 60th or take a right. Whatever you choose, you’ll have to pay, since your tires will be touching 60th.



Schwartz’s prediction: "I think after this is in for a bit and the MTA realizes all these little quirks that seem somewhat unfair… I think they're going to make adjustments."