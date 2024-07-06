NYC braces for heat index to break 100 Saturday, storms possible

The heat is back, and so is the humidity all across the region this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for New York City, along with northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.

The combination of heat and humidity are expected to make temperatures feel as high as 103 degrees.

Today’s Forecast

Expect a partly sunny day with a high near 89 degrees. Heat index values will soar as high as 103. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. A south wind will blow around 7 mph, providing minimal relief from the heat.

Credit: National Weather Service

Tonight’s Forecast

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will decrease to 20 percent before 11 PM. Patchy fog is expected to develop after 2 AM, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 76 degrees. Winds will calm, shifting from the south to a more still evening.

Sunday’s Forecast

Patchy fog will linger until 8 AM, followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

The city has opened cooling centers across the city to provide people with respite from the heat.