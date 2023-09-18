Expand / Collapse search

NYC braces for gridlock: UN General Assembly fuels rush hour traffic surge

By
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 NY

U.N. General Assembly traffic gridlock

NYC traffic will be up several notches starting Monday as the 78th United Nations General Assembly kicks off in the city. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green reports.

NEW YORK CITY - New Yorkers are already experiencing rush hour traffic, but it’s up several notches this week now that the 78th United Nations General Assembly is kicking off in the city on Monday.

NYPD says they’ll be out in full force since the meeting of minds on the global stage is full of leaders from around the world.

"Every aspect of our department will be involved from patrol officers, the detective bureau, special operations including aviation harbor patrol emergency service K-9 and more," said NYPD’s commissioner.

NYPD and hundreds working at the Dignitary Protection Operations Center act as eyes and ears, protecting high-profile landmarks and notable tourist attractions from potential targeted attacks.

Featured

2 charged after daycare child dies, others show signs of opioid overdose
article

2 charged after daycare child dies, others show signs of opioid overdose

The owner of a New York City day care center and a tenant living in the building have been arrested after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to opioids.

Meanwhile, blocks and blocks of traffic will be closed off for motorcades, and security checkpoints as leaders like President Biden are spotted leaving from Washington Sunday afternoon prepared to head to New York City.

As part of his agenda, he plans to meet with the president of Brazil and the Israeli Prime Minister in New York.

The traffic surrounding the presence of world leaders though, isn’t pretty for commuters.

"These streets are all closed, so we live on 1st, so there’s no calling an Uber getting on a bus. I feel like it’s a transportation hazard. The subway is fine," added a commuter.

Officials urge commuters to take public transit this week in anticipation of more than 150 heads of state scheduled to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

It’s predicted to be the most well-attended general assembly since 2015.