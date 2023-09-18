NYC braces for gridlock: UN General Assembly fuels rush hour traffic surge

New Yorkers are already experiencing rush hour traffic, but it’s up several notches this week now that the 78th United Nations General Assembly is kicking off in the city on Monday.

NYPD says they’ll be out in full force since the meeting of minds on the global stage is full of leaders from around the world.

"Every aspect of our department will be involved from patrol officers, the detective bureau, special operations including aviation harbor patrol emergency service K-9 and more," said NYPD’s commissioner.

NYPD and hundreds working at the Dignitary Protection Operations Center act as eyes and ears, protecting high-profile landmarks and notable tourist attractions from potential targeted attacks.

Meanwhile, blocks and blocks of traffic will be closed off for motorcades, and security checkpoints as leaders like President Biden are spotted leaving from Washington Sunday afternoon prepared to head to New York City.

As part of his agenda, he plans to meet with the president of Brazil and the Israeli Prime Minister in New York.

The traffic surrounding the presence of world leaders though, isn’t pretty for commuters.

"It's crazy people don’t know where to go. They’re running through red lights. I almost got hit just a few minutes ago on 2nd Ave." — New York resident

"These streets are all closed, so we live on 1st, so there’s no calling an Uber getting on a bus. I feel like it’s a transportation hazard. The subway is fine," added a commuter.

Officials urge commuters to take public transit this week in anticipation of more than 150 heads of state scheduled to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

It’s predicted to be the most well-attended general assembly since 2015.