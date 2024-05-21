Expand / Collapse search

NYC ranks here on the best places to live list: Are you surprised?

By
Published  May 21, 2024 9:39am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

'Best places to live'

NEW YORK CITY - U.S. News & World Report has released their list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025," and while NYC made the list, it didn't score really well.

JUMP TO: NYC RANKING l TOP 5 RANKINGS

The website looked at 150 major cities to find the best places to live. 

"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," the website said.

New York City ranking

  • Overall score: 5.8
  • Quality of life: 6.8
  • Value: 3.7

2024 best places to retire in US

U.S. News & World Report has released their list of the best big cities to retire in 2024.

"The city is a place of opportunity, which is why – despite the crowds and costs – people keep coming," the website said. "Some of the world's best theaters, restaurants, museums, parks and cultural activities can be found here."

Top 5 rankings

  • Naples, Florida
  • Boise, Idaho
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Greenville, South Carolina
  • Charlotte, North Carolina

The Big Apple also ranked 5th on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Live in New York in 2024-2025." Buffalo ranked first, followed by Syracuse, Rochester and Albany.

To see the full list, click HERE. 