NYC ranks here on the best places to live list: Are you surprised?

U.S. News & World Report has released their list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025," and while NYC made the list, it didn't score really well.

The website looked at 150 major cities to find the best places to live.

"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," the website said.

Overall score: 5.8

Quality of life: 6.8

Value: 3.7

"The city is a place of opportunity, which is why – despite the crowds and costs – people keep coming," the website said. "Some of the world's best theaters, restaurants, museums, parks and cultural activities can be found here."

The Big Apple also ranked 5th on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Live in New York in 2024-2025." Buffalo ranked first, followed by Syracuse, Rochester and Albany.

To see the full list, click HERE.