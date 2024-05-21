NYC ranks here on the best places to live list: Are you surprised?
NEW YORK CITY - U.S. News & World Report has released their list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025," and while NYC made the list, it didn't score really well.
JUMP TO: NYC RANKING l TOP 5 RANKINGS
The website looked at 150 major cities to find the best places to live.
Featured
"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," the website said.
New York City ranking
- Overall score: 5.8
- Quality of life: 6.8
- Value: 3.7
"The city is a place of opportunity, which is why – despite the crowds and costs – people keep coming," the website said. "Some of the world's best theaters, restaurants, museums, parks and cultural activities can be found here."
Top 5 rankings
- Naples, Florida
- Boise, Idaho
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Charlotte, North Carolina
Featured
The Big Apple also ranked 5th on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Live in New York in 2024-2025." Buffalo ranked first, followed by Syracuse, Rochester and Albany.
To see the full list, click HERE.