NYC beaches to be closed for swimming amid Hurricane Erin conditions

Access to water on New York City beaches will be prohibited on Aug. 20 and 21 due to the hazardous conditions expected as Hurricane Erin makes landfall, Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa announced on Tuesday.

Hurricane Erin conditions

What we know:

The National Weather Service has predicted a rip current threat with large waves breaking from nine to 13 feet affecting beaches along the East Coast these days.

Beach-goers will still be able to access the sand of these beaches if they so choose, but swimming will be prohibited.

What they're saying:

"We are working with all of our city agencies to prepare for Hurricane Erin and keep New Yorkers safe," Adams said in a statement. "This storm is expected to create dangerous rip currents and large waves, and so we are closing all city beaches to swimming on Wednesday and Thursday. We are asking New Yorkers to take precautions and please sign up for NotifyNYC for additional updates."

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is our top priority. In consultation with our sister agencies and based on conditions projected by the National Weather Service, NYC Parks is prohibiting access to the water at all beaches on Aug. 20 and 21," NYC Parks Commissioner Rodriguez-Rosa said in a statement. "We strongly urge all New Yorkers to heed these warnings and not risk their lives by entering the water."

Lifeguards and Parks Enforcement Patrol will be posted along the coastline on these days to ensure that swimming stays prohibited.