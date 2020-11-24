NYC announces COVID travel enforcement blitz during holidays

article

New York City officials announced a travel enforcement blitz Tuesday to ensure COVID travel restrictions are followed during the holiday season.

Beginning immediately, Mayor Bill de Blasio said deputy sheriff's officers will be patrolling all the airports, the Port Authority Bus Terminal and other transit hubs.

"We are going to make sure that people are reminded constantly throughout this whole holiday season that if you travel there are very clear rules that you have to follow," said de Blasio during a briefing from City Hall.

Travelers are required to fill out a mandatory questionnaire about where they were arriving from and if they had taken a coronavirus test. Anyone without proof of a negative test, is required to quarantine for 14 days. All travelers from areas beyond the border states (NJ, CT, PA, MA, VT) must fill out the form.

"If you violate the travel quarantine there will be consequences." — Sheriff Joe Fucito

"If you violate the travel quarantine there will be consequences," said Sheriff Joe Fucito. "Violation of a self-quarantine travel regulation may result in deputy sheriffs serving you a mandatory quarantine order issued by the health commissioner. Cases of violation, deputies can serve you with a summons that carries a thousand dollar fine."

Full details and further guidance can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory